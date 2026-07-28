Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 169,100 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

HALO opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here