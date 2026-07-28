Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 226,880 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 290.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,089 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 226,880 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Gartner worth $48,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.10.

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Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.25 and a 12-month high of $357.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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