Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,455,500 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 885.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,733 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,455,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Bath & Body Works worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock worth $229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after buying an additional 1,580,176 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,443,312 shares of the company's stock worth $37,180,000 after buying an additional 1,312,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE BBWI opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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