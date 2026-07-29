Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 401,800 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,263 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Core Scientific worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Core Scientific by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 936.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $40.00 target price on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Core Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 5.50.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,999,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,579,952.30. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,025,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Core Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership creates significant long-term revenue potential. AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific data-center capacity for AI deployments. The initial 530-megawatt rollout across five sites is backed by 15-year agreements and could generate approximately $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. AMD also received warrants to purchase 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, with vesting tied to successful capacity deployment. Reuters AMD infrastructure partnership article

AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific data-center capacity for AI deployments. The initial 530-megawatt rollout across five sites is backed by 15-year agreements and could generate approximately $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. AMD also received warrants to purchase 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, with vesting tied to successful capacity deployment. Positive Sentiment: Colocation growth reinforces the AI pivot. Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, while colocation revenue reportedly climbed to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. The company said adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million, suggesting improving operating performance despite reported accounting losses. Core Scientific second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, while colocation revenue reportedly climbed to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. The company said adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million, suggesting improving operating performance despite reported accounting losses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and bullish options activity added momentum. Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. Call-option volume was approximately 55% above its average daily level, indicating increased speculative interest, though options activity is not a guarantee of future gains.

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. Call-option volume was approximately 55% above its average daily level, indicating increased speculative interest, though options activity is not a guarantee of future gains. Neutral Sentiment: Reported earnings contained conflicting signals. Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share quarterly GAAP loss, far below consensus, but another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed adjusted EPS of $0.18 versus expectations for a $0.02 loss. The GAAP deficit was reportedly driven largely by noncash warrant fair-value adjustments.

Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share quarterly GAAP loss, far below consensus, but another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed adjusted EPS of $0.18 versus expectations for a $0.02 loss. The GAAP deficit was reportedly driven largely by noncash warrant fair-value adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Execution, dilution and spending risks remain material. Core Scientific incurred approximately $797.5 million in quarterly capital expenditures to convert mining sites for high-density computing. The AMD warrants could dilute shareholders, while an insider’s sale of 10,000 shares and a recent KBW downgrade to Market Perform may temper enthusiasm.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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