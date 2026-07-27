Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,455,800 NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,455,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of NuScale Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 177,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The company's revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Key NuScale Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent articles highlighted NuScale’s regulatory lead, approved technology, and about $1 billion in liquidity, which could support future project execution if management converts the pipeline into signed contracts. Article Title

Analysts and recent articles highlighted NuScale’s regulatory lead, approved technology, and about $1 billion in liquidity, which could support future project execution if management converts the pipeline into signed contracts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized rising nuclear demand and NuScale’s U.S. and Romania project pipeline, which keeps the long-term growth thesis intact if funding hurdles can be overcome. Article Title

Coverage also emphasized rising nuclear demand and NuScale’s U.S. and Romania project pipeline, which keeps the long-term growth thesis intact if funding hurdles can be overcome. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may take encouragement from the valuation reset, which has made SMR look less expensive than before after a steep share-price decline. Article Title

Some investors may take encouragement from the valuation reset, which has made SMR look less expensive than before after a steep share-price decline. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts reportedly assigned NuScale an average price target of $15.46, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels, but that target still depends on execution rather than any near-term operational inflection. Article Title

Analysts reportedly assigned NuScale an average price target of $15.46, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels, but that target still depends on execution rather than any near-term operational inflection. Negative Sentiment: The main concern remains weak revenue, missed expectations, and continued losses, underscoring that NuScale has not yet proven it can monetize its technology at scale. Article Title

The main concern remains weak revenue, missed expectations, and continued losses, underscoring that NuScale has not yet proven it can monetize its technology at scale. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still worried about financing risk and dilution, since multiple reports said project funding and capital needs will be decisive for whether the company can turn its pipeline into revenue. Article Title

Investors are still worried about financing risk and dilution, since multiple reports said project funding and capital needs will be decisive for whether the company can turn its pipeline into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Recent comparisons with other nuclear names, plus articles noting NuScale’s sharp year-to-date and one-year decline, reinforce the market’s skepticism about near-term commercial traction. Article Title

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Further Reading

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