Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Talos Energy worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,918,000 after buying an additional 1,110,685 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,423,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,347.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,442 shares of the company's stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,628 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.35. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $664.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $577.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Talos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Talos reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $664.8 million, up 56.5% year over year and well above the roughly $577.9 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share also exceeded estimates of $0.37 and reversed the $0.27-per-share loss recorded a year earlier. Talos Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Talos reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $664.8 million, up 56.5% year over year and well above the roughly $577.9 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share also exceeded estimates of $0.37 and reversed the $0.27-per-share loss recorded a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Operational results were strong: production averaged 93.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 68.6 thousand barrels of oil per day, exceeding guidance. Talos raised its full-year 2026 production outlook to 87–91 MBoe/d, while operating cash flow reached $300.6 million. Talos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2026 Operational and Financial Results

Operational results were strong: production averaged 93.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 68.6 thousand barrels of oil per day, exceeding guidance. Talos raised its full-year 2026 production outlook to 87–91 MBoe/d, while operating cash flow reached $300.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Investors also received updates on Monument drilling, the Daenerys appraisal program, a Repsol farm-in offshore Mexico and Talos’s offshore Honduras exploration position, supporting the company’s future production and growth pipeline. Talos Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors also received updates on Monument drilling, the Daenerys appraisal program, a Repsol farm-in offshore Mexico and Talos’s offshore Honduras exploration position, supporting the company’s future production and growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: The balance sheet included approximately $577.6 million of cash and $1.25 billion of debt. The strong quarter improves financial flexibility, but leverage remains an important consideration for investors.

The balance sheet included approximately $577.6 million of cash and $1.25 billion of debt. The strong quarter improves financial flexibility, but leverage remains an important consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Talos founder Timothy Duncan is reportedly pursuing a new U.S. exploration-and-production company with a London listing. Although details remain limited, the venture could create additional competition for assets, capital and management talent. Ex-Talos Founder Targets London Listing for New US E&P Player

Talos founder Timothy Duncan is reportedly pursuing a new U.S. exploration-and-production company with a London listing. Although details remain limited, the venture could create additional competition for assets, capital and management talent. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity showed four sales totaling about 2.75 million shares and no purchases during the past six months, which may weigh on sentiment even though such transactions do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals.

Reported insider activity showed four sales totaling about 2.75 million shares and no purchases during the past six months, which may weigh on sentiment even though such transactions do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains cautious, with Talos carrying a consensus “Hold” rating. This may limit upside reaction to the earnings beat.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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