Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,914 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,280 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $312,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $660.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.02 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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