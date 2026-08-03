Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,053,389 shares of the company's stock worth $363,389,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,637 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,239,671 shares of the company's stock worth $161,055,000 after purchasing an additional 899,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621,454 shares of the company's stock worth $116,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,022,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

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Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Trip.com Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.75.

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Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report).

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