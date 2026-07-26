Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 358,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Veralto worth $123,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock worth $119,658,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 174,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 117,272 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its position in shares of Veralto by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 291,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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