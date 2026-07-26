Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 569.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock after purchasing an additional 8,240,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.46% of American Airlines Group worth $104,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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American Airlines Group Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.48 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on AAL to $24 from $22 and kept an overweight rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the post-earnings pullback. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on AAL to $24 from $22 and kept an overweight rating, signaling greater confidence in the stock’s upside after the post-earnings pullback. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added American Airlines to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, while other commentary said the stock looks technically oversold and could be due for a turnaround. Zacks

Zacks added American Airlines to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, while other commentary said the stock looks technically oversold and could be due for a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to improving sentiment around revenue strategy, premium demand, loyalty growth, and network gains, which supports the case for a recovery after the stock’s recent drop. Yahoo Finance

Analysts and market commentary pointed to improving sentiment around revenue strategy, premium demand, loyalty growth, and network gains, which supports the case for a recovery after the stock’s recent drop. Neutral Sentiment: American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.74 billion and beat EPS expectations, but investors are balancing that strength against a sharp profit decline year over year and a weaker full-year outlook. GlobeNewswire

American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.74 billion and beat EPS expectations, but investors are balancing that strength against a sharp profit decline year over year and a weaker full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point remains surging jet fuel costs, which led American Airlines to cut its earnings guidance and cloud the profit outlook despite strong demand trends. CNBC

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Melius Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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