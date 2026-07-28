Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of NVR worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $973,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 34,923.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,496,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $296,838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,318.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,501.01 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,382.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,776.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $108.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,224.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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