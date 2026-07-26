Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $109.61 Million Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Amrize worth $109,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amrize by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amrize by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amrize from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE AMRZ opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 21,417 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,782.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,680,700.33. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Gross purchased 2,800 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $137,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 33,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,339.99. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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