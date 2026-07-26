Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $123.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440,541 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,018,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Trade Desk worth $123,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research set a $11.60 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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