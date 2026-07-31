Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.29% of Vishay Precision Group worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 7.9%

VPG opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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