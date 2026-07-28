Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 194,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $39,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock worth $212,998,000 after acquiring an additional 758,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock worth $303,173,000 after acquiring an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after purchasing an additional 475,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 522.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,383,000 after purchasing an additional 445,414 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6%

HLT stock opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.54 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $334.05 and its 200-day moving average is $318.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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