Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $403.05 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126,134 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 497,625 shares during the period. Roblox makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Roblox worth $403,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $435,424,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,065,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,975,821 shares of the company's stock worth $484,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Roblox by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,377,673 shares of the company's stock worth $273,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 380,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $749,470.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,294,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,213,709.97. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.85.

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Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.41. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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