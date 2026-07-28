Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 312,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Rush Street Interactive worth $49,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSI. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. New Street Research set a $35.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.8%

RSI stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.56. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,032,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,141,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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