Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $68.04 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,340 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 1,015,779 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of General Motors worth $68,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after buying an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,059,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GM opened at $82.59 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.General Motors's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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