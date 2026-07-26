Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $75.52 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,781 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Warrior Met Coal worth $75,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Weiss Ratings lowered Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $79.95 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.Warrior Met Coal's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report).

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