Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $94.62 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 432,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Xylem worth $94,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12,326.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $660,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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