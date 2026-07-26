Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 289.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,510 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 398,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $112,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $202.95 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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