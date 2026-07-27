Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $54.53 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,485,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Rebecca Berenice Boyden sold 952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $25,894.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 309,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,416,904. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 19,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $516,664.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 730,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,843,275.42. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of U stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Unity Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Zacks Research upgraded Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

See Also

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