Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC $UL

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,177,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Unilever as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unilever alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 3,987 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unilever, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unilever wasn't on the list.

While Unilever currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here