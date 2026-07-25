Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,920 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,935 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Vistra worth $159,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $746,729,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $322,660,000. Amundi increased its stake in Vistra by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock worth $314,524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vistra Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of VST stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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