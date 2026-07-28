Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 289,300 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 289,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Alliant Energy worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Alliant Energy stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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