Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 304,218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $120,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $730,197,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,701.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $456.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.25. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

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Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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