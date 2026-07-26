Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,768,542 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $82,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after buying an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $744,134,000 after acquiring an additional 514,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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