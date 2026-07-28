Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,500 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $47,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.40.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 26.92%.Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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