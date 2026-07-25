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Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Allison Transmission logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies cut its stake in Allison Transmission by 13% in Q1, selling 338,700 shares and leaving it with 2.26 million shares valued at about $264.6 million.
  • Allison Transmission reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.57 beating estimates and revenue of $1.41 billion topping expectations; revenue also jumped 83.6% year over year.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $131.17.
  • Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission.

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,397 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 338,700 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Allison Transmission worth $264,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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