Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 151,800 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 151,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Perdoceo Education worth $130,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,353 shares of the company's stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,395,000 after buying an additional 108,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,970,195 shares of the company's stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,020 shares of the company's stock worth $70,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,135 shares of the company's stock worth $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $323,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,416.82. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $401,795.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,924 shares in the company, valued at $778,521.24. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Further Reading

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