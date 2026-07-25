Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 232,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,200 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 232,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $129,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 821,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $59,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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