Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,300 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $88,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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