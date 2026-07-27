Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 300,100 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,871 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 300,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $57,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 255,354 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,672,491 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company's stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $176,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,399.30. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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