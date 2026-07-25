Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 331,200 Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 331,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Li Auto worth $126,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Li Auto from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Li Auto from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

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