Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,300 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,667 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Liquidity Services worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Liquidity Services alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,469 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 708.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,002 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,271 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,461,513.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,244,796.20. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 45,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,538,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,532. This trade represents a 61.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 209,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,543 in the last 90 days. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liquidity Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liquidity Services wasn't on the list.

While Liquidity Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here