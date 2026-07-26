Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,300 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,800 shares of the fintech company's stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.18% of Dave worth $75,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVE. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dave in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dave by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dave from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $379.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAVE

Dave Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $402.81 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a one year low of $152.21 and a one year high of $458.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.44 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.82.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

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