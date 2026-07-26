Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 71,399 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,494 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 71,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $121,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 6.8%

STX opened at $851.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $893.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

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Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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