Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.43 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 366.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Newmark Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Newmark Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmark Group's payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmark Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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