Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Unum Group $UNM

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Unum Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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