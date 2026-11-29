State Street Corp reduced its stake in Renasant Corp (NYSE:RNST - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,368,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.45% of Renasant worth $190,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,779,920 shares of the company's stock worth $245,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,691 shares of the company's stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $34,486,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth $33,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company's stock.

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Renasant Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RNST opened at $39.89 on Friday. Renasant Corp has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.34 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Renasant's payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Wall Street Zen raised Renasant from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Renasant from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Renasant

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In related news, CEO Kevin D. Chapman sold 17,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $694,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,251,371.52. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, and the parent company of Renasant Bank. The bank traces its roots to 1904 and serves individuals, businesses and communities across the southeastern United States, including Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Renasant provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending and digital banking. Its other services include mortgage banking, wealth management and trust services, and insurance.

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