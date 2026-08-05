Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Stake Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,673 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Rentokil Initial worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 84.5% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Rentokil Initial from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 192.0%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Rentokil Initial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rentokil Initial wasn't on the list.

While Rentokil Initial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here