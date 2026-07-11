Repligen Corporation $RGEN Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,080 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $2,399,209,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $146,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $199,176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repligen by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $753,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Repligen Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.24. The company had a trading volume of 476,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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