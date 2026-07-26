Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,070 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 347,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Repligen worth $74,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 146.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Barclays raised their target price on Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.36.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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