Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 53,825 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Range Resources worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,851,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $935,425,000 after acquiring an additional 799,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 754,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Range Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $42.42 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Range Resources's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Range Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Range Resources's payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its near-term earnings outlook for Range Resources, increasing estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027. Higher EPS forecasts can signal stronger expected profitability and support a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised its near-term earnings outlook for Range Resources, increasing estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027. Higher EPS forecasts can signal stronger expected profitability and support a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that Range Resources may deliver better-than-expected results over the next couple of years. Zacks kept a Strong-Buy rating on the stock.

The firm also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that Range Resources may deliver better-than-expected results over the next couple of years. Zacks kept a rating on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Range Resources shareholders backed the board, executive pay package and auditor at the company’s annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Range Resources Shareholders Back Board, Pay and Auditor

Range Resources shareholders backed the board, executive pay package and auditor at the company’s annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: One note of caution: Zacks also trimmed some longer-dated 2027 estimates for select quarters, suggesting expectations are still mixed beyond the near term.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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