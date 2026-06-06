Resolute Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 1,909.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,414,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 108,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 55,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $227.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $278.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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