Resolution Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 5,892,501 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for 5.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 4.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $238,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 774,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 130,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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