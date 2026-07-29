Resolution Capital Ltd Has $28.31 Million Position in H2O America $HTO

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 248,005 shares during the quarter. H2O America accounts for about 0.6% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 1.15% of H2O America worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in H2O America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in H2O America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTO. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of H2O America from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.33.

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H2O America Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HTO opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H2O America has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. H2O America had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

More H2O America News

Here are the key news stories impacting H2O America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Second-quarter operating revenue increased 6% to $210.5 million, while adjusted diluted EPS was $0.72, topping the $0.70 consensus estimate. Net income also rose 8% to $26.6 million. H2O America Q2 revenue rises 6% to $210.5 million

Second-quarter operating revenue increased 6% to $210.5 million, while adjusted diluted EPS was $0.72, topping the $0.70 consensus estimate. Net income also rose 8% to $26.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was maintained above analyst expectations. H2O America reiterated 2026 standalone adjusted EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.18, compared with the roughly $2.74 consensus cited in the company update. The guidance excludes the pending Quadvest acquisition and related financing. H2O America Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

H2O America reiterated 2026 standalone adjusted EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.18, compared with the roughly $2.74 consensus cited in the company update. The guidance excludes the pending Quadvest acquisition and related financing. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition and infrastructure investment support the growth outlook. The company expects its Quadvest acquisition to close around the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2026. Quadvest active connections have increased 10% this year, while contracted and pending-development connections rose 14%. H2O America also invested $206.9 million in infrastructure through June 30. H2O America 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

The company expects its Quadvest acquisition to close around the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2026. Quadvest active connections have increased 10% this year, while contracted and pending-development connections rose 14%. H2O America also invested $206.9 million in infrastructure through June 30. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.44 per share. The dividend is payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10, providing an annualized payout of $1.76 per share and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Brokerages Set H2O America Price Target at $63.33

The dividend is payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10, providing an annualized payout of $1.76 per share and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS declined year over year. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.62 from $0.71, although adjusted EPS improved relative to the consensus estimate and better reflects the quarter’s underlying performance.

GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.62 from $0.71, although adjusted EPS improved relative to the consensus estimate and better reflects the quarter’s underlying performance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target support is limited. Brokerages set an average price target of $63.33, modestly below the recent trading level, suggesting that some analysts see limited near-term upside after the earnings-related move. Brokerages Set H2O America Price Target at $63.33

Insider Buying and Selling at H2O America

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $172,691.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,615,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,284,887.95. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report).

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