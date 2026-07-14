Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,381 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,031 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $235,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $598.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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