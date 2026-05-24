Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 56,136 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.67.

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BioMarin Pharmaceutical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Article Title

BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Article Title

Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Neutral Sentiment: BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Article Title

BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Negative Sentiment: The mixed BMN 401 results triggered a notable selloff, with investors reacting to uncertainty around the drug’s commercial prospects and the likelihood of a clean regulatory path. Article Title

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BMRN opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $996,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,833,958.38. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $176,681.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,790,399.30. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,389. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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