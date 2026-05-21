Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 30,588 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share from $0.29, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock for investors seeking yield. The raise supports the view that cash flow remains strong and that management is prioritizing shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share from $0.29, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock for investors seeking yield. The raise supports the view that cash flow remains strong and that management is prioritizing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat was strong, with EPS of $0.48 topping estimates of $0.38 and revenue rising 13.8% year over year to $4.83 billion, which suggests its pipeline and terminal business is still performing well.

The company’s latest earnings beat was strong, with EPS of $0.48 topping estimates of $0.38 and revenue rising 13.8% year over year to $4.83 billion, which suggests its pipeline and terminal business is still performing well. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and recent fund buying shows some investors continue to add exposure to KMI, which can help support sentiment around the stock.

Institutional ownership remains high, and recent fund buying shows some investors continue to add exposure to KMI, which can help support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price near the current trading range. That indicates Wall Street sees limited upside, but not a major deterioration in the story.

Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price near the current trading range. That indicates Wall Street sees limited upside, but not a major deterioration in the story. Negative Sentiment: VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which is not a strong negative signal on its own, but insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment near all-time highs.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.1%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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